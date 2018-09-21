Liberal Lawyer Says “No Evidence Whatsoever” of Kavanaugh’s Guilt

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said Friday on “Fox & Friends” there is “no evidence whatsoever” that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Dershowitz was discussing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s comments about having Kavanaugh thrown in jail and expressed shock at what’s going on.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever, even under her story, of attempted rape. Attempted rape under Maryland law requires a specific intent to, I have to use this word — penetrate. There has to be that specific intent,” Dershowitz said.

“Here the allegation is groping, touching, fondling. Maybe trying to remove clothing. He has an opportunity obviously to deny that. He has categorically denied it,” Dershowitz continued.

“The most disturbing thing is these people who are on television. Some people I know and respect, ‘I believe her!’ You’ve never met her. You don’t know anything about her.”

“Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth and men with a special gene for lying,” he concluded. “I don’t believe her. I don’t believe him. I have an open mind. I want to hear both sides of the story. And make a determination. That’s what the American system of justice is all about.”

.@AlanDersh: Having Brett Kavanaugh testify before Dr. Ford’s testimony is the most absurd anti-due process thing I have ever heard pic.twitter.com/fnZTOSGffa — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 21, 2018