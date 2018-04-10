Liberal Professor Destroys the Liberal Narrative of Cohen Raid

“What is more disturbing, the fact that in America client-attorney privilege is no longer respected, or the fact that the media is so corrupt it’s actually celebrating this gross violation of civil rights,” Twitter user.

Robert Mueller is responsible for the raid of Michael Cohen’s home, offices and hotel room. The media is glorifying him as a noble man with an unimpeachable record. They are cheering the raid and this violation of civil rights. But they are not being honest and Alan Dershowitz recently called them on it.

Prior to the raid, Alan Dershowitz described Robert Mueller for what he is, not what the media pretends he is.

“Well, I think Mueller is a zealot,” he said.

“I don’t think he cares whether he hurts Democrats or Republicans. But he’s a partisan and a zealot.”

Dershowitz added, “Those of us in Boston don’t have such a high regard for Mueller because we remember this story. The government had to pay out tens of millions of dollars because Whitey Bulger, the notorious mass murderer, became a government informer against the mafia.”

Mueller’s involvement in the Whitey Bulger case in Boston in the 1980s is a disgraceful chapter in U.S. law enforcement history. Mueller handled the case, in which four men were wrongfully found guilty of murder, while he was an assistant U.S. attorney. Two of the four innocent men died in prison.

Mueller covered up the truth and he has never been investigated.

He is also the man responsible for the miscarriage of justice in the Anthrax case which ended up costing taxpayers a lot of money.

A Very Dangerous Day for Lawyer-Client Relations

After the raid, Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz warned Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s decision to raid President Trump’s personal lawyer’s office is an assault on the privileged lawyer-client relationship.

Dershowitz said on Fox that he believes the decision to raid Michael Cohen’s office would be a sign that Mueller is trying to turn Cohen against Trump.

“This may be an attempt to squeeze Cohen,” he said. “He’s the lawyer, he’s the guy who knows all the facts about Donald Trump, and to get him to turn against his client.”

The Media Cheers

A perfect example of the media cheerleaders comes from the left-wing publication Business Insider insists the Department of Justice had to go to extraordinary lengths in order to carry out the raid on President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Their view is shared by almost all of the media who are, according to polls, 90 percent opposed to everything the President does.

It shows, they reported, how big a deal this is and how it is bad news for Cohen.

What Happened And Why

The FBI yesterday raided Cohen’s New York City office, his home, his hotel room and they seized his phone, computers, emails, tax documents, and business records, including his attorney-client privileged communications.

They seriously damaged him and his ability to continue earning a living in one fell swoop.

The Washington Post, citing three unnamed sources, reported that he is under investigation for bank fraud and violation of campaign election law and it appears to be tied to the Stormy Daniels case.

Mueller found something in his Russia-Trump probe and gave the U.S. attorney in far-left New York City the go-ahead. Rosenstein gave Mueller his approval to proceed.

The raid was likely conducted under the premise that documents would be destroyed and the DoJ had no choice but to go this route. Yet, Cohen has turned over everything they asked and he has done it quickly unlike the way the FBI/DoJ handles requests/subpoenas from Congress.

The New York Times wrote that they did not believe the raid was directly tied to the Russia probe. But Cohen is Trump’s top personal attorney and they might be trying to squeeze him.

Michael Cohen paid Stormy $130,000 to silence her. He said he took the money out of an equity loan. If he misled the bank, that could be illegal and that could be bank fraud. He wired the money to a dummy corporation in Delaware and it then went to Stormy. If he didn’t notify this as an election benefit, it is illegal according to campaign finance laws, but it is not a serious issue.

It is, however, unethical for a lawyer to pay a client’s bills which Cohen said he did in this case.

Why the Raid Is a Big Deal According to the Media

Ken White, a former federal prosecutor, explained for Reason why the raid was such a big deal.

One reason was because the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which obtained the warrant, thought that not only was there enough evidence to obtain such a warrant, but that there was enough to get a warrant of a lawyer’s office for their client communications, as investigators sought communications between Cohen and Trump.

“That’s a very fraught and extraordinary move that requires multiple levels of authorization within the Department of Justice,” he wrote, adding that federal agents “are only supposed to raid a law firm if less intrusive measures won’t work.”

Such a raid requires both high-level approval and an “elaborate review process.”

However, Americans heard about an allegedly “elaborate review process” in the case of Carter Page and the rushed initiation of a probe into the Trump campaign by the Obama administration. That is not reassuring to many of us.

Authorization for such a warrant comes from either the district’s US attorney or an assistant attorney general, as The Washington Post wrote.

Another reason the raid was important allegedly was because a federal magistrate judge signed off on the warrant. That means a judge found probable cause to believe that the locations subject to the raid contained specific evidence of a federal crime.

” … the Magistrate Judge knew that this would become one of the most scrutinized search warrant applications ever, and because the nature of the warrant of an attorney’s office is unusual, you can expect that the Magistrate Judge felt pretty confident that there was enough there,” White wrote.

What They Are Not Telling You

What they are not telling people is that the same judge who gave clearance for Preet Bahara to wiretap Trump Tower, Gregory Howard Woods III, is the same judge who gave the order to raid Michael Cohen’s offices, home, and hotel room. He was appointed by Barack Obama on the recommendation of Chuck Schumer.

It is being called historic but so was the Obama administration’s unmasking and spying; so was Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal server to avoid FOIA; so was Hillary’s continual violation of national security; so is the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play operation; so is Obama’s nine violations of the Constitution; so was the immunity to all guilty parties in the email scandal; so is the overlooking of BleachBit and hammers taken to Hillary’s hard drives; so are all of Hillary’s lies about having turned over all of the emails; so are all the DoJ/FBI ties to Fusion GPS; so is the use of a Clinton gossip-dossier used to start the probe; so is the fact almost no one gets fired at the DoJ/FBI, only McCabe managed to get fired; and the list goes on.

Not Deep State? Not So Fast!

Eric Columbus, a former Obama administration official who served in the Justice Department, noted to Business Insider that key actors involved with the warrant — Geoffrey Berman, the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray — are all Trump appointees. Two of them, Berman and Wray, were personally interviewed by Trump for the jobs.

“It shows this is just about the polar opposite of a Deep State plot!” he said.

Not really. Unfortunately, Trump was very inexperienced at the time of the interviews and took advice from Never Trumpers and Democrats, probably in an effort to work with them.

One must not forget that the FBI is stonewalling on every issue and every document. There is also the fact that Robert Mueller and James Comey were referred to as “Brothers-in-arms: the long friendship between Mueller and Comey” on the front page of The Washington Post.

If this can happen to the President of the United States, who is the leader of the free world and very wealthy, what chance does any American have?

To conclude, does what is happening to President Trump mean that now if the authorities decide to investigate a citizen, they can keep changing the charge and the latitudes of the investigation any time they want to? Is that the new justice?

Then there is the matter of cooperation with authorities. Who would cooperate with these dangerous authoritarians? Cooperation will not be rewarded, Alan Dershowitz says.

.@AlanDersh: [Michael Cohen] cooperated completely, and what did they get for it? A raid on the office with everything being taken. So this sends a powerful message that cooperation is not going to be rewarded by Mueller…” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/3Vd255VTGm — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) April 10, 2018

Mueller might be tightening the screws to get the President to testify but Mueller’s team is likely intent on getting Trump on a perjury rap — in the least.

President Trump needs to increase the size of his legal team and he needs to either get John Dowd back or hire another competent lead.