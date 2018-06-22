Liberals Openly Call for Violence and Dehumanization of Opponents

Liberals/Leftists are getting more dangerous by the day. They are pushing for violence and the silencing of all with whom they disagree. They openly and freely stalk and harass conservatives [or even liberals who agree with something conservative] at their homes and restaurants.

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch on Friday compared people who vote for President Trump to Nazis, saying “if you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy.”

The USA is now a country where the left-wing believes people with whom they disagree have no freedom of speech, at least not political speech.

We are a country of fascists now.

Deutsch called on Democrats to make the election a referendum on Trump voters, not the president himself.

“We can no longer say Trump’s the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy,” Deutsch said on “Morning Joe.”

“If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms,” he added. “What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are.” [He was referencing the manufactured child border crisis]

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here,’ ” Deutsch said.

Calling people Nazis diminishes the horrors of the Holocaust and it is a form of Holocaust denial. But this is an old Soviet tactic. It’s the ammunition of Totalitarians to silence and disarm the opposition. There is no debate with these people.

As John Podesta wrote in a Podesta email #25 when Hillary ran for the presidency: “Compare your opponent to Adolf Hitler. This is your heavy artillery, for when your opponent is obviously right, and you are spectacularly wrong. Bring Hitler up subtly. Say, “That sounds suspiciously like something Adolf Hitler might say,” or “You certainly do remind me of Adolf Hitler.”

As Instapundit reminded us in November 2016, “…that’s been the Democrat playbook ever since FDR described the laissez-faire Coolidge era as “the spirit of fascism” and Harry Truman explicitly compared Tom Dewey to Hitler in the final weeks of the ’48 campaign.”

Democrats plan to win the upcoming elections at any and all costs. If it causes harm to others, it’s not a problem for these people. As Dan Bongino tweeted, the left is openly advocating for violence because that is who and what they are.

Be wary, liberals are now openly calling for violence against their opponents on a regular basis. Their masks are off. They’re not hiding their love affair with brutal violence anymore. Sadly, it’s only going to get worse. Be wary. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 22, 2018

PIG FONDA SHOWED WHERE HOLLYWOOD STANDS

Peter Fonda is a pig who will suffer no consequences for his outrageous calls to violence against people with whom he disagrees. Hollywood has been largely silent about his diatribes advocating violence. A brief rundown of his tweets:

Fonda tweeted that “we should rip Barron from his mother’s arms” and “put him in a cage with pedophiles.” Melania Trump immediately reported the threat to the Secret Service. Barron is 11!

He also wants to see children of ICE officers to be threatened at their schools. He tweeted: “WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F**K.”

The National Border Patrol has labeled him a ‘domestic terrorist’.

Fonda has also tweeted advocating the public caging and rape of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. The vulgar tweet said Nielsen should be “pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

He said he wanted Sarah Sanders kids ripped from her also.

Statement from Sony Pictures via Daily Caller:

“Peter Fonda’s comments are abhorrent, reckless and dangerous, and we condemn them completely. It is important to note that Mr. Fonda plays a very minor role in the film. To pull or alter this film at this point would unfairly penalize the filmmaker Shana Feste’s accomplishment, the many actors, crew members and other creative talent that worked hard on the project. We plan to open the film as scheduled this weekend, in a limited release of five theaters.”

They threw him right under that bus but his bit part will go on. Roseanne was dumped for a lot less.

Dan Bongino was not impressed.

Pig Peter Fonda encourages the kidnapping and rape of an 11 year old and what are the consequences from Sony? Zippo, Nada, Nothing. What a disgrace. https://t.co/B2K3hmh3Ha — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 21, 2018