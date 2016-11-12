HomePoliticsThe Latest News Liberals Say If You’re Patriotic, You’re Racist By S. Noble - November 12, 2016 3 19 Idiots
Well, I say if you’re a liberal, you’re an idiot.
When these morons actually get a JOB and start paying taxes, maybe they will see things differently. You get you ass up at 5am go to work, willingly pay taxes for someone in Afganistan or Iraq to have new schools, new water systems, etc. when the same things in your own country are crumbling. Try looking in renewing housing for Native Americans. Google THAT you liberal moron. Lots to fix right here in the good old USA!
I am tired of paying taxes so someone other than AMERICANS can benefit. Keep American tax revenue in AMERICA.
I’m sure Flint, MI could use one of those new water systems. I WANT my tax dollars to help AMERICANS!
Right on!