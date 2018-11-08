Libs Offer Ribs, Organs, Bubble Wrap on News of Justice Ginsburg’s Fall

The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital. It has leftists who don’t even believe in God offering up prayers and offering up suggestions on what to do about her latest problem.

The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening. She is being kept in the hospital for observation.

Justice Ginsburg has survived both pancreatic and colon cancer and had heart surgery in 2014.

She has had a broken rib before. The justice is tough.

THE OFFERINGS

That brings us to the liberal solutions for her problems. They have been offering their ribs and organs on social media to keep her going. They even started the hashtag #RibsForRuth on Twitter. Others want to put her in bubble wrap.

We can probably assume they’re not serious or they are 12-year olds making the offer, but who knows.

