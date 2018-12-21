Libs Want to Give Justice Ginsberg a Lung After Cancer Surgery Friday

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung. This is the third time she’s fought cancer since she became a Justice in 1993.

The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

Ginsberg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy, where two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were removed after being discovered “incidentally’ while she was being treated for rib fractures sustained in a fall last month, according to NBC News.

The court says doctors found “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and is resting comfortably.

Liberals/Leftists are freaking out on Twitter. They are offering up their lungs, cursing, and promising “individual 1” will never get to appoint another Justice.

Hurry up Mueller! Get well RBG! — Michael Glassman (@MHGtweet) December 21, 2018

At least this person knows we live in a Republic — rare for a lefty.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the only thing keeping the Republic from falling into the sea. I just can’t. — Nick Fink (@finkn23) December 21, 2018

jesus christ RBG TAKE MY LUNG I DON’T NEED IT — scratch spins (@scratchspins) December 21, 2018

I’ll donate a lung. 🙋🏼‍♀️ — TKresist (@sixkopps) December 21, 2018

I will give you a lung! Please take care of yourself! — Cheryl Schruefer (@chlysc19) December 21, 2018

If the President does get to appoint another Justice, the person has to be more perfect than the religious boy scout Brett Kavanaugh. They will dig up women or men who say the person is a pervert or they will invent a crime against the candidate.

oh, no. not one more supreme judge made by #individual1 — Anton Heilender (@AHeilender) December 21, 2018

The Sentinel wishes her well and is sorry she has to suffer this awful disease. It’s terrible an 85-year-old woman has to go through this. Her husband is gone. It’s sad. Get better soon Ruth, but do consider retiring.