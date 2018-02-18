President Trump praised ‘Liddle Adam Schiff’ for finally blaming Barack Obama for not following up on the Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election. Rep. Schiff could also have blamed Obama for collusion with Russia. Democrats are guilty of everything they blame Republcians for doing.

The President tweeted about Schiff’s complaint about Obama: “Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!”

WHY OBAMA IGNORED RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE

Schiff’s comments were in response to Barack Obama’s non-response to the Russian hack of Sony in 2014. “I think that others around the world watched that and determined that cyber is a cost-free intervention,” Schiff told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell at an event Saturday.

“We should have called them out much earlier,” Schiff said. “While I respect the motive in terms of the Obama administration, they didn’t want to be seen as meddling, the American people had a right to know what was going on and could be trusted to do the right thing with it. And they should have defended being more public and aggressive at the time, at least in my view.”

That’s the same man who said Americans couldn’t see the Devin Nunes memo because they wouldn’t understand it.

On Sunday, on State of the Union, Schiff said much the same, complaining about Obama not dealing with the Russian election interference in 2016.

DEMOCRATS AND MEDIA AIDED AND ABETTED RUSSIA

White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told the Fox News audience that the Democrats and the media did more to aid Russia by creating the very chaos Russians hoped to create.

“And I will just say this. There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media who continued to push this lie on the American people for more than a year and quite frankly Americans should be outraged by that,” Gidley said.

OBAMA’S COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA

Barack Obama shamlessly colluded with Russia since 2009.

Why did they give up the defense system in Eastern Europe for nothing in return?

Let’s not forget Obama’s mishandling of the nuclear arms threat. The 2010 U.S.-Russia New START accord called for limiting U.S. and Russian nuclear warhead levels to 1,550 deployed warheads.

But instead of cutbacks, Russia under President Vladimir Putin embarked on a major buildup of nuclear forces, including new missiles, launchers, submarines and bombers. Moscow also adopted a military doctrine that places a greater emphasis on using nuclear arms in conflict. The Obama anti-nuclear arms policies have increased the danger of a nuclear conflict instead reducing it.

He did not take Russia to task.

Obama took away Ukraine’s weapons, a gift to Russia. Why? Additionally, Obama allowed Russia to take over Crimea with barely a word.

Also, the administration gave the handling of the chemical warfare by Syria over to Russia. That was followed by the administration handing over $1.7 billion in cash and gold to Iran, arranging for them to get billions more in sanctions relief. Iran is a close ally of Russia’s.

Why did the Obama administration allow 20% of U.S. uranium to go to the Russians?

Furthermore, why didn’t Obama do anything to stop the Russian hacking and election interference? NBC News answered the question. They wrote:

The Obama administration didn’t respond more forcefully to Russian hacking before the presidential election because they didn’t want to appear to be interfering in the election and they thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win and a potential cyber war with Russia wasn’t worth it, multiple high-level government officials told NBC News.

“They thought she was going to win, so they were willing to kick the can down the road,” said one U.S official familiar with the level of Russian hacking.

In other words, they colluded on behalf of Hillary Clinton

In April 2016, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunez warned of the threat. Nothing happened.

Going all the way back in 2012, Obama mocked Mitt Romney for warning about the Russian threat.

IF THIS ISN’T INTERFERENCE…

Finally, let’s not forget Obama’s collusion with Medvedev prior to his second term.