Lieawatha Admits She’s a Paleface in Desperate Attempt to Save 2020

Paleface Warren finally owned up to the fact that she is not a “person of color”. It’s a desperate move to save her presidential campaign which crashed and burned with her DNA test results.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday said she is “not a person of color,” during a commencement speech at a historically black college.

“As a country, we need to stop pretending that the same doors open for everyone, because they don’t,” she said during a commencement speech at Morgan State University in Baltimore, according to the Washington Post.

“I’m not a person of color,” she continued. “And I haven’t lived your life or experienced anything like the subtle prejudice, or more overt harm, that you may have experienced just because of the color of your skin.”

The Post then tied it to her DNA test results which made a liar out of her.

While she denies it, her fake Native-American heritage helped her get jobs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren backtracks, now says she’s not “a person of color.” These comments come from a speech at Morgan State University, a historically black school in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/FUdb0DMzj2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2018

The Internet didn’t buy it and immediately mocked her.

FAKE FAMILY STORY OF HER CHEROKEE MOTHER

Fakeahontas has been telling this tall tale about her father’s family objecting to him marrying her mother because she was part Cherokee. Her mother wasn’t, and the story is a fabrication by her or her mother.

Elizabeth Warren in a recent speech: “I’m not a person of color. I haven’t experienced anything like the prejudice that you may have experienced just because of the color of your skin.” Also Warren: “My Indian parents were forced to elope because of white racism” Seriously. pic.twitter.com/3fCpDZkRnW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2018

Warren no longer has a prayer of being the nominee. Old leftist geezers and a fake Hispanic are beating her in the polls. Her day is done.