Lieawatha Warren Didn’t Realize Family Lore Doesn’t Make Her an Indian

Lieawatha Warren apologized for saying she was an American Indian since she is not a member of a tribe. She is sorry for not being more sensitive to tribal citizenship, but she has yet to apologize for lying about being an Indian.

Family lore does not a Native American make, and she is still pretending she’s an American Indian.

She just keeps pretending it’s only about tribal citizenship. In the clip, she pretends it’s merely a distinction.

Listen to her lie:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says that her identifying “American Indian” was “consistent” with her actions at the time "Have you considered dropping out of the race?" a reporter asks. Warren walks away.pic.twitter.com/l8NamT618i — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019

Warren lies about everything.

SHE HATES CORPORATIONS EXCEPT WHEN SHE FOUGHT FOR ONE

Elizabeth Warren, who hates those evil large corporations, not only fought for a large corporation – Traveler’s Insurance – over the people who were poisoned by asbestos – she then lied and said it wasn’t true when grilled by Senator Brown during the senatorial debates. She lied a second time when she said that the Boston Globe backed her story up.

The Globe, not right-wing by any stretch of the imagination, backed up Brown’s account, not hers. A Globe article noted that she represented Traveler’s for a period of three years and was paid $212,000 for her efforts. The case resulted in a Supreme Court victory for Travelers.

DOES SHE HAVE A LICENSE?

Legal Insurrection conducted thorough research on the congenitally dishonest senator from Massachusetts. What they discovered was that Elizabeth Warren might have worked on the case without a law license, which is against the law.

Legal Insurrection wrote: First, on a regular and continuing basis she used her Cambridge office for the practice of law without being licensed in Massachusetts. Second, in addition to operating an office for the practice of law without being licensed in Massachusetts, Warren actually practiced law in Massachusetts without being licensed.

Warren wouldn’t answer any questions about it when asked by the Boston Globe. She has been licensed to practice law in NJ and Tx but does not appear to have a license in Massachusetts.

But if she “feels” like she’s licensed, she’s licensed because she is a leftist and they don’t follow the law, just feelings.

THE DUST-BOWL UPBRINGING

The senator likes to play up her origins as a poor child from “Oklahoma’s dust-bowl.” She was poverty-stricken, when, in reality, she drove an MG in high school and only traded in her BMW 528i for a Ford hybrid just before the senatorial campaign began when she was running against Scott Brown.

Poor Lizzie.

Did you have an MG or today’s equivalent, say a souped-up Mustang, in high school? SHE’S OPPOSED TO FORECLOSURES EXCEPT WHEN IT HELPED HER Warren claims to be a foreclosure foe, yet she was a big “house flipper” cashing in on the misery of others. In 1993 she bought a home for $30,000 and then flipped it 5 months later for $145,000! Warren and her husband flipped quite a few houses. She bragged that she “crafted the intellectual foundation for Occupied Wall Street” and would protect us from the evils of capitalism, but she actually obtained huge donations from numerous liberal Wall Street backers! SHE TOLD HARVARD SHE WAS A NATIVE AMERICAN Elizabeth Warren described herself in law-school professional directories as a Native American minority from 1986 to 1995. She said she listed herself as Native American to get invited to luncheons but took it off when none of that happened. Warren was listed as a “woman of color” in the 1993 Harvard student journal. When questioned about it in 1996, Warren couldn’t remember any of it, but when she was listed as the Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in a 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action, it was based on a “telephone interview with her by Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law (Aug. 6, 1996).” In 2012 Warren admitted she told Harvard Law she was Native American. The Telegram reported on May 3, 2012, that lineage information along with the following massive lies: …On Friday, Warren said she had no idea that her Native American heritage was touted by Harvard as proof of its faculty’s diversity in the 1990s. “I think I read it on the front page of the Herald,” Warren said. “I don’t even remember,” she added when asked about a 1996 article in the Harvard Crimson touting her minority status. As the story heated up during the senatorial campaign, she said she was “proud” of her Native American heritage and explained that, while she had no documentation of ancestry, she learned of her roots through family lore. She admitted that she listed herself as a minority in law school directories for more than 10 years. The reason she gave? She wanted to meet people with tribal roots. “I listed myself in the directory in the hopes that it might mean that I would be invited to a luncheon, a group, something that might happen with people who are like I am,” she said. Er, what?… Read more… HIGH CHEEKBONES As an extremely white, white person, Warren is not 5% Native-American as she has claimed. She is not a Cherokee. Though as a leftist, she doesn’t have to prove a thing. If she “feels” like she’s Native-American, then she’s Native-American. Besides her “PeePa” had high cheekbones and you know what that means – he was Native-American. Here’s more: