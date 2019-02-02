Lieawatha Warren Gives a Half Apology to the Cherokee Nation

After years of lying about her heritage and even using it to further her career, Elizabeth Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking the DNA test. She didn’t say she was sorry for lying so far as we know.

Did Democratic/Socialist Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologize because she wants to be President or because she is sorry? We leave that to you to decide.

The Intercept and New York Times reported that Warren privately reached out to Cherokee Nation leadership and apologized for the test and any harm it may have caused.

“Senator Warren has reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe. We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests,” Cherokee Nation spokeswoman Julie Hubbard said in a statement.

It’s not only about the test!

SHE’S NOT NATIVE AMERICAN

Perhaps she should apologize to Americans for pretending to be Native American at all? She isn’t Native American, period, but that doesn’t appear to be what she’s admitting to in her apology.

“We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end,” spokesperson Hubbard added.

No one is mocking Native Americans, just her. Don’t generalize. We love Native Americans, but not fake Native Americans who use the lie to advance their careers.

Native Americans are generally Democrats and will be inclined to forgive her, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us should forget she is a liar and a pale face.

The DNA test she took showed there was a likelihood that she is 1/512 to 1/1,024 Native American. Her DNA was compared with that of Mexicans, Peruvians, and Columbians, not Native Americans.

Most Americans have more Native American DNA than she has. My family does for one.

Warren, who was born and grew up in Oklahoma, had for decades claimed to have Native American heritage. But it wasn’t until her successful 2012 campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts that she revealed she had claimed minority status at universities where she worked.

She even made a short film discussing how her father’s family was opposed to him marrying her mother because she was a Native American. Give me a break.