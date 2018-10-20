Lieawatha Warren’s Ex Co-Founded DNA Testing Company

The ex-husband of Liewatha, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, co-founded a DNA testing company and wrote one of the first computer codes for making genetic comparisons, The Washington Examiner reports.

Jim Warren was involved in the kinds of testing that Warren used to prove [disprove] she is a Native-American.

He was a co-founder of FamilyTreeDNA and worked with Carlos Bustamante, the Stanford geneticist who tested her using Mexican, Peruvian, and Columbian DNA. His conclusion was that there’s a “strong suggestion” Warren had Native-American ancestry 6 to 10 generations ago.

Jim Warren died in 2006. Although they had two children together, there was no love lost between them.

Elizabeth Warren’s ex-husband founded DNA testing company https://t.co/eLi9ToEfc8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 20, 2018

SHE’S GETTING WIDESPREAD CRITICISM AND RIDICULE

Numerous experts said that the Native American gene databases are too thin to make definitive conclusions about ancestry as far back in a person’s lineage as Warren laid claim to again this week.

One leading Native American anthropologist — Dr. Kim Tallbear — characterized Warren’s Monday press conference and declarations as just the latest incidence in a decades-old practice of white Americans co-opting the Native American identity when it suits them.

Native Americans were insulted by her latest claims and all the ones before. They told her to just STOP.

Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle minced no words during an exclusive interview with the @DailyCaller when asked about the results of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test… @DonaldJTrumpJr @kimguilfoyle

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://t.co/tPpMDCVWie pic.twitter.com/zEtYP8KxVQ — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) October 19, 2018