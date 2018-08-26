LillyDiabetes Torches Diabetic Nascar Driver for Dad’s Gaffe 33 Years Ago

Contributor Jan Thompson

California Democrat, Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is the grandson of a Munich Olympic terrorist, didn’t get the treatment Conor Daly got from the media. Najjar is endorsed, promoted, and glorified.

TORCHING AN INNOCENT MAN, THIS IS WHO WE ARE NOW

In the 1980s, Race car driver Derek Daly came to the United States from Ireland. During a radio interview, he used an expression with the ‘n’ word he didn’t know was derogatory towards African-Americans. It’s not derogatory in Ireland, he said.

It came up again this week to damage his son’s career, even though this took place thirty-three years ago.

The retired Indy 500 driver’s son, 26-year-old Conor Daly made his debut at NASCAR on the 25th. The day before, he was told by the pharmaceutical firm LillyDiabetes they were withdrawing their sponsorship because of the comment his father made unwittingly years before he was born.

Lily Diabetes posted on twitter:

“Unfortunately, the comments that surfaced this week by Derek Daly distract from this focus, so we have made the decision that Lilly Diabetes will no longer run the No. 6 at Road America this weekend,” Lilly said in a statement. “We remain committed to our mission of supporting people with diabetes.”

Their comment about supporting people with diabetes is a bit disingenuous since Conor Daly himself was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, USA Today reports. Apparently, they only care about some diabetic people.

Conor Daly took to twitter to offer these classy comments.

“The last 24hrs have been quite an unnecessarily difficult ride for my family. There is A LOT I want to say… but I’m still here and still racing. I appreciate the support from @roushfenway and ALL of you. @LillyDiabetes has been a big part of my career and Im very thankful. #6” he wrote on Twitter.

Conor continued on Instagram.

“The good news is we are still here as a team, and we will go racing tomorrow @roushfenway! Lilly Diabetes has been a part of my career for several years now and I thank them for that support,” Daly continued on Instagram.

THE PUBLIC THINKS LILY DIABETES ARE IDIOTS

No one is supporting Lily Diabetes’ actions in this.

My Roman ancestors were pretty huge assholes. I’m fucked. https://t.co/5CSsjekhpt — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) August 26, 2018

Wait…what? @LillyDiabetes pulled their sponsorship of @ConorDaly22 because his father admitted to using the “n-word” in a radio interview in the early 80s? And Conor wasn’t even born until 1991? This makes no sense…https://t.co/IHnJ9YUBse — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 25, 2018

I was punished for things I’d said 30 years ago. Now, a NASCAR driver has lost a sponsor because of something *his father* said over 30 years ago. That’s taking offence archeology to a new level. https://t.co/3644UrJKPY — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 25, 2018

Never mind that Conor Daly is, ya know, a person with diabetes. pic.twitter.com/rtJunRSyOv — Jake Query (@jakequery) August 25, 2018

We’re now punishing people for what someone else said/did 35 years ago?! Seriously?! America is out of control. https://t.co/DRrA6mODeZ via @jalopnik — Drunken Brian France (@DrunkBrianF) August 24, 2018