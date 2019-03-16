Linda Sarsour Is “Triggered” by “Hate Mob” Who Picked on Ilhan Omar

Socialist activist Linda Sarsour, an Islamist, tweeted that she is “triggered” by a “hate mob” against Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar that is “now giving condolences” to the Muslim community following the Christchurch, New Zealand shootings.

This is one of her fake outrage spiels intended to sow discontent.

“I am triggered by those who piled on Representative Ilhan Omar and incited a hate mob against her until she got assassination threats now giving condolences to our community,” Sarsour tweeted Saturday morning. “What we need you to do is reflect on how you contribute to Islamophobia and stop doing that.”

I am triggered by those who piled on Representative Ilhan Omar and incited a hate mob against her until she got assassination threats now giving condolences to our community. What we need you to do is reflect on how you contribute to islamophobia and stop doing that. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) March 16, 2019

Therefore, what we are to glean from her statement is that if we criticize Omar when she makes anti-Semitic comments, we are Islamophobes. It also suggests we cannot feel bad or express sorrow about the slaughter of 49 innocent people and the dozens more injured.

This is Stalinesque-style deceit. The leader of the anti-Semitic Women’s March thinks we are stupid. Her moral equivalence arguments and her support for terror-linked organizations and leaders make anything she says meaningless.

Sarsour is a hatemonger and a propagandist. She is a terrorist sympathizer and an anti-Semite.

Not everyone was impressed or fooled. The first two tweets are from liberals.

Says the woman inciting a new mob.

I had to break up a screaming match between you and some others at LGA….while we were welcoming immigrant children.

Nothing that comes from you is positive or inspiring.

Step down. — Stephanie (@sfor4th) March 16, 2019

This is ridiculous and you should cut it out. Jews will call out anti-Semitism and that’s a good thing. Muslims will call out Islamophobia and that’s a good thing. It’s unreasonable to say that if these communities call out things that harm them then they are enabling the other. — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) March 16, 2019

Hollow words coming from a Muslim Brotherhood insider the fountain of religious hate, and in behalf of a bigot and fellow supporter of Islamic terrorists. https://t.co/Cplnzpm15K — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) March 16, 2019

HERE SHE IS CHATTING UP SHARIA

