Lindsey Graham Called Mexico a Hellhole

This report comes via Breitbart. In 2013, Lindsey Graham went into a long diatribe about the hellhole that is Mexico in the clip below. The reason it’s important to point this out is because Graham was critical of President Trump for asking why Democrats want people from “s***hole”countries.

He told the media he “said my piece” to Trump.

He might not have said exactly that and has denied it. In any case, there is nothing wrong with Obama calling Libya a “S***hole” and there’s nothing wrong with Graham calling countries what they are. Accurate descriptions are not insults.

Dick Durbin is probably the leaker, but, whoever it was, it’s also not right to leak confidential information from a presidential meeting.

Listen to Graham. What he said is not different unless you think there is a big difference between a hellhole and a “s***hole”.

The people coming across the southern border live in hellholes. They don’t like that. They want to come here. Our problem is we can’t have everybody in the world who lives in a hellhole come to America

There are 11 million people coming through the southern border ‘cause they come from countries where they can’t find work, and life is miserable. So it seems to me that if you can control who gets a job you’ve gone a long way in controlling illegal immigration. Because as long as the jobs are available in America you can’t build a fence high enough to stop people.