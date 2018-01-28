Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Want His Fellow Democrats Embarrassed

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is consistent if nothing else. He always stands up for his fellow Democrats.
He said on Sunday he does not believe a classified memo purported to list Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses by the U.S. government should be released at this time.
“No, I don’t want it released yet,” Graham told ABC’s “This Week.”
“I want somebody outside of the Republican-led Congress to look at these allegations,” he said.
“I’ve been a lawyer most of my adult life and the way the FBI conducted itself in the Department of Justice bothers me,” he continued.
It obviously doesn’t bother him enough since he wants to see it delayed.
President Trump wants the FISA abuse memo released as do most Republicans.
