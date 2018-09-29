Fox News.com: Sen. Lindsey Graham reacted to the unexpected call by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for an FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, despite voting to send his nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 in favor of recommending Kavanaugh on Friday with the proviso that the Senate floor vote would be delayed one week with a recommendation for an FBI probe.

Graham said that Jeff Flake is trying to get some Democrats to buy in.

President Trump has agreed to a “supplemental” FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh to be completed in a week. He made is statement in a tweet.

Graham said no one was angry with Flake.

Flake had been accosted by women who were sexual assault victims and that seemed to upset him. Apparently he likes to give in to the squeaky wheels. Did these women go up to Keith Ellison’s office and demand an FBI probe into him?

The Senate Democrats also pulled Flake into a back room and his friend, far-left Chris Coons talked him into a delay.

Republicans and the Kavanaugh family get to be abused for another week.

IT WAS ALL A RUSE

After the decision, Coons said the probe can’t be limited to a week. There will be other allegations.

Ford’s far-left lawyer Debra Katz doesn’t want the probe limited to one week.

“No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation,” Katz said in a statement.

She added that letting the FBI do a “thorough” investigation is “critical to developing all the relevant facts.”

At the same time, the Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer is claiming the allegations are corroborated.

There are now multiple, corroborated allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, made under the penalty of perjury, all of which deserve a thorough investigation. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 26, 2018

The whole one week delay was a ruse.

I asked Lindsey Graham what happens if the FBI is not done with an investigation into Kavanaugh allegations within a week. “A week is enough time for (Flake), maybe less … We’re not playing this game of opening this up and it goes on forever.” pic.twitter.com/vSKJR6Qgpl — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2018

Lindsey Graham has been the sane voice in this, and he’s not going to shut up. Are you listening Mazie?

Lindsey Graham: “I know I am a single white male from North Carolina, and I am told I should shut up, but I will not shut up.” Sen. Mazie Hirono said men in this country need to “just shut up and step up last week. Rekt. pic.twitter.com/WPD80jIVO8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2018