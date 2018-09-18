Lindsey Graham Points Out the Obvious Problem with Blasey

Senator Lindsey Graham (R -SC) believes the sexual assault claim by Professor Blasey is a planned attack to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

“I think it is part of a pattern, they can’t beat him on the law so they’re trying to destroy his life,” Graham said. “And the last straw here is this allegation that came about last Thursday.”

Graham then said — speaking as a former judge and prosecutor — the case is “too old” for criminal court and even “too hard to prove” for civil court.

I would like to add here that Blasey Ford can’t even remember the year it happened so how is Kavanaugh supposed to defend himself? He can’t say he was somewhere else at that time. It is an allegation that can’t be proven. How clever if planned!

“This is not that complicated,” Graham said. “It’s a thirty-six-year-old allegation, it’s a serious allegation, everybody needs to be heard but also people need to defend themselves.”

“The question for the Senate is there really enough evidence here given the nature of the allegation, how old it is, and the uncertain nature of it, to deny this man who’s lived an incredible life a promotion to the Supreme Court,” Graham said. “And if it was this bad, why did not the Democrats challenge Judge Kavanaugh when he was sitting right there in front of them?”

Then Graham brought up an excellent point.

“If Miss Ford really did not want to come forward, never intended to come forward, never planned to come forward, why did she pay for a polygraph in August and why did she hire a lawyer in August if she never intended to do what she’s doing.”

“And who paid for it?”

One thing people need to consider is that the professor and her lawyer are extremists. Extremists seem to stop at nothing.

MRS. FORD MIGHT NOT SHOW

Fox News is reporting that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Tuesday raised the possibility that there might not be a hearing at all.

Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled a hearing for Monday for Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to answer questions from senators about the allegation. But Grassley said during a Tuesday radio interview that his office has reached out several times to Ford and her attorneys to discuss her allegation, but has heard nothing back.

“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours three or four times by email and we have not heard from them, and it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?” Grassley said on The Hugh Hewitt Show.

Grassley suggested he couldn’t see a reason to hold a hearing if she won’t show.

“What would be the purpose of the hearing if Dr. Ford doesn’t want to respond?” Grassley said.

The committee hearing to confirm Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled for Wednesday.

It’s not clear if that would be held as planned.

Senators Corker and Flake are not reliable. They aren’t really Republicans and they hate the President. Country and party are unimportant when it comes to their desire to hurt Trump.

Most pundits say that if Republicans cave on the judge over a vague 36-year-old claim by a far-left activist, they will hurt themselves in November.