Lisa Page Says Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Wasn’t Joking

Sources who spoke with Lisa Page weighed in on the Rosenstein story reported by the New York Times on Friday. According to the sources speaking with The Daily Beast, her take is different from some of those who attended the meeting where Rosenstein’s controversial comments were made. Page’s spokesperson refused to comment for the article.

Rosenstein was the subject of a New York Times story on Friday, accusing him of mulling over the possibility of taping the President in the Oval Office with the intention of getting him ousted by — possibly — [mis]using the 25th Amendment.

Rosenstein said he was being sarcastic and some who were present at the meeting came to the same conclusion. There was at least one attendee who didn’t agree — Lisa Page. Page was at the meeting and she thought Rosenstein was deadly serious.

THE INDIRECT OBSERVATIONS OF LISA PAGE

Two sources familiar with the situation said Page, who wrote a memo about that meeting, told the Daily Beast she took the secret taping comment seriously.

Page resigned from the FBI in May as the text message controversy between her and Peter Strzok blew up over their obvious anti-Trump bias.

The Daily Beast reporting can be inaccurate and it is geared left. There is also a question as to whether to trust Page [if she even said it]. She did, after all, plot to take down the President as if we all live in a Third World nation.

It also must be kept in mind that she was Andrew McCabe’s attorney and he is at war with Rosenstein. Still, Republicans who met with her in closed sessions found her to be forthcoming.

EXCLUSIVE: Two sources told The Daily Beast that FBI lawyer Lisa Page was present for Rod Rosenstein’s comments on secretly recording Trump and did not believe he was joking or being sarcastic https://t.co/gp4fbj7Ju4 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 23, 2018

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett says Rosenstein should recuse himself until an investigation is completed. Rosenstein won’t. He’s already conflicted and hasn’t cared about how it looks.

.@GreggJarrett: Rod Rosenstein should remove himself from the Mueller probe immediately pending investigation into allegations that he discussed secretly recording President Trump & removing him from office pic.twitter.com/aldQQq9FXL — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 23, 2018

On Fox News Sunday, Lindsey Graham said there is definitely a bureaucratic coup against the President.

Asked whether President Trump should fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, @LindseyGrahamSC says: “He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying, he said he did do the things alleged. But there’s a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here.” pic.twitter.com/DDqCuJp2yv — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 23, 2018