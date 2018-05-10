Listen Up John Kerry! Courageous Iranians #ThankYouTrump

COURAGEOUS IRANIANS have started the hashtag Thank You Trump ON TWITTER. A lot of the people of Iran would like to once again be free of the totalitarianism in the name of religion. Why would they want the impoverishment these Mullahs have brought to Iran?

Prior to the revolution in 1979, the people of Iran were very well-educated and they dressed like Europeans. In fact, there has always been a tremendouse European influence in Iran. The worst thing the French ever did was let Khomenei seek refuge in their country for decades so he could go back victorious in 1979.

It’s hard to know just how many Iranians are freedom fighters but it does remind us that there is another side to the threats and warnings coming from the Democratic Party. Democrats and the Democrat media are more interested in protecting Obama’s legacy than they are in our nation’s security.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi are railing against the cancellation of the deal that grew the Iranian GDP tenfold. An infuriated John Kerry is claiming that the elimination of the Iran deal has brought us “to the brink” of war, when in fact the opposite is true.

The deal gave them riches to sponsor more terrorism in the mid-East and in Latin America. Hezbollah has drug cartels thoughout our nation and they are destroying Yemen, possibly Iraq.

Iranians are now lobbing missiles into Israel from Syria — think about that. Iranians control Syria

Appeasement only allowed them time develop their ICBMS and whatever else they are doing in their military installations which no one is monitoring.

At the end of the agreement, they were allowed to have nuclear weapons with a shorter breakout time than they had before.

These Mullahs believe in the coming of the 12th Imam and they don’t care about life as Westerners do. There is little doubt that once they have their nuclear program up and running, they will shoot them off at their enemies. “Death to America, Death to Israel, Death to the West”, they chant and the they mean it.

Many Iranians want peace and to just live their lives as you can see from some of the tweets here. Go to Twitter and check out the #ThankYouTrump.

You’re being lied to about the reaction to the #IranDeal Iranians are rejoicing. They want freed from the jackboot of the terrorist, tyrannical, dictatorial mullahs The people of Iran can hear the chimes of freedom. #ThankYouTrump #Trump #Israel#qanon pic.twitter.com/WPfWjplDoH — Cis Lord 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ChildOfSowell) May 8, 2018

#ThankYouTrump

We need your support to finish this dictatorship — حضرت عفیرالمؤمنات 🏳 (@afiralmomenin) May 8, 2018

They did not just took hostage the US embassy in 1979 they’ve taken hostage a whole nation, our country. This regime is the base of all terrorism in the world, and the US will be affected by it if not take action.#ThankYouTrump#WeAreHostages pic.twitter.com/vUqgHd43fB — a fallen angel (@afaallenangel) May 9, 2018

#ThankYouTrump

Thank you Mr president for your decision, Your making the World best now , God bless you pic.twitter.com/XQ52Q2isTR — ديناصور مانيلا 🇸🇦🇵🇭 (@vd3fuq) May 8, 2018

WE NOW HAVE MAGA IRANIANS!

I’m an Iranian and your fan should know that you cheat on your country and also all Iranian ppl. Your deal was terrible and you let IRAN regime be free because they bribe you. Trump is great and respect to Iranian ppl. So we all iranian say #ThankYouTrump — مهسا برانداز (@mahsabarandaz) May 9, 2018

As an Iranian, I would like to say: Dear President @realDonaldTrump, Iranians are very grateful for your decision to #CancelIranDeal. #ThankYouTrump pic.twitter.com/UPknh9TGcB — موسیو هپلی (@heykhosrow) May 8, 2018

Khamenei is insulting @POTUS on behalf of Iranians.But you may like to use Google translator to see Iranians’ replies to his tweet:”Shut up Khamenei! You are not Iranian. You have occupied Iran! We say #ThankYouTrump and let @POTUS know #WeAreHostages“https://t.co/l49UWUYLuO — وزیر اتحاد براندازان (@Babak_1992) May 9, 2018

Click on #ThankYouTrump and you will see how freedom-loving people of Iran REALLY feel about @realDonaldTrump‘s decision to withdraw from that horrible deal. The Clown Media will NEVER report this. https://t.co/SVlL9WGRw7 — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) May 9, 2018

As an Iranian, I would like to say #ThankYouTrump. We, Iranians, will remove Mullahs pretty soon and invite you to visit our free country! God bless you and America! — وزیر اتحاد براندازان (@Babak_1992) May 8, 2018

You’re being lied to about the reaction to the #IranDeal Iranians are rejoicing. They want freed from the jackboot of the terrorist, tyrannical, dictatorial mullahs The people of Iran can hear the chimes of freedom. #ThankYouTrump #Trump #Israel#qanon pic.twitter.com/WPfWjplDoH — Cis Lord 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ChildOfSowell) May 8, 2018