Little Known, Short-Lived Trump Campaign Adviser Admits He Lied to the Feds

Associated Press reports that former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, age 30, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Let that be a warning – never lie to the Feds. That’s how they get most people they’ve targeted, like Bill Clinton for example.

All you are going to hear from the MSM is how Papadopoulos advised Trump, but there is so much more to know. Papadopoulos was also considered a reputable person and was only with the campaign for a short time. It’s not likely he had direct contact with key Trump officials or Trump himself.

In court records unsealed on Monday, the FBI said George Papadopoulos “falsely described his interactions with a certain foreign contact who discussed ‘dirt’ related to emails” concerning Hillary Clinton, CNN reported. There is however, nothing in this or the indictments handed down today against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to suggest collusion by Donald Trump.

The plea details his conversation principally with a man designated ‘the Professor’ and a female national of Russia.

According to the agreed facts, the Professor said the Russians had some of Hillary Clinton’s emails but there was no discussion about obtaining them nor did they change hands. Nor did Papadopolous mention it to the Trump campaign.

Papadopoulos served as a policy and economic advisor to Ben Carson during his failed presidential run and left in May, 2016 according to most reports. Some say he left in March.

Before that Papadopoulos was a consultant at a London-based oil and gas company. He’s a director at the London Centre of International Law Practice. In its mission statement, the group says it views global issues with a “promotion of peace.” From March 2011 to September 2015, Papadopoulos worked as a research associate at Hudson Institute. In 2012, he represented the United States at the Model United Nations in Geneva.

The little-known adviser and short-lived energy consultant on the Trump campaign was recently described as a “person of interest” in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the presidential campaign, Democrats Sen’s. Burr and Warner said.

Burr told BuzzFeed that George Papadopoulos is “definitely a person of interest” in the committee’s probe. He had sent emails to several top campaign officials during the campaign attempting to set up meetings between Trump and Russian government officials, including Vladimir Putin.

Jeff Sessions immediately stated the campaign wanted no part of meeting with Russian President Putin.

Papadopoulos is an acquaintance of Sergei Millian, the chairman of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce and an alleged source of some of the most serious allegations made in the infamous Trump dossier.

As an aside, it must be noted here that the only ones who sold out U.S. energy were Hillary Clinton, her minions and Barack Obama.

The Independent reported that Millian is a source of the most salacious accusations against Trump in the dirty dossier. Million’s allegations were central to the dossier compiled by the former spy, Christopher Steele.

Steele tried to say that Millian’s assertions had been corroborated by other sources, including in the Russian government and former intelligence sources (Russian?).

Lawyers for Steele admitted in court filings last April that his work was not verified and was never meant to be made public.

In fact, many of the claims in the dossier have been directly refuted and none of the dossier's allegations of collusion have been independently verified.

The sources of the “Russia-Trump dossier” were senior Russian officials: Source A—to use the careful nomenclature of his dossier—was ‘a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure.’ Source B was ‘a former top level intelligence officer still active in the Kremlin.’

The Wall Street Journal, The Independent, The Washington Post, and ABC News reported back in January that Millian is referred to as “Source D” and as “Source E” in the Steele dossier.

The charges against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are, so far, for crimes allegedly committed years ago, up to 11 years ago, long before the President was running a campaign. The FBI had been investigating Manafort for years and never told the presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The media is trying to tie George Papadopoulos into the Donald Trump Jr. meeting and the brief encounter Jeff Sessions had with the Russian ambassador but there is no there there as far as we know. That remains to be seen. They might be trying to get him to say something implicating Trump in a Russia collusion narrative.

Robert Mueller has extremely wide latitude in this Russia investigation and is basically running his own FBI parallel to the real one which is why he was able to pick up this anonymous professor and energy consultant in his fishing expedition and entrapment investigation.

Democrats and Republicans have said repeatedly and recently that no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion has been found.

We did find some Russia collusion though, aside from the Uranium One and Gulftainer deals: