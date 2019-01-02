‘Lobster’ Loons Ruin Mummers Parade with Disrespectful Message

Pennsylvania hosted the annual Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day. It’s an annual folk festival in which local clubs compete in one of four categories (comics, fancies, string bands and fancy brigades).

The Lobster Club, some kind of pub club of loons, performed a skit that depicted the president teaming up with Russian President Vladimir Putin to fight Uncle Sam.

The disrespectful skit began with someone dressed like the president walking out from a pseudo-Oval Office as Madonna’s popular 1985 song “Material Girl” blared from a loudspeaker.

This is what they think is appropriate in front of families with children.

It was a bizarre manifestation of the leftist Trump Derangement Syndrome. The lunatics are assuming facts not in evidence since Mueller’s got nothing on so-called Trump-Putin collusion so far.

These Lobster clowns are teaching disrespect for the President and the children who see it will generalize that and disrespect all authority figures eventually.