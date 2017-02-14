Lock Her Up! Michelle Obama Illegally Hawked Subway Sandwiches from the White House



For nearly a week, we’ve had to listen to the left rant about Kellyanne Conway “hawking” Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. It’s been said it’s illegal and the leftist partisan head of the Office of Government Ethics said Mrs. Conway needs to be disciplined. However, where were these people in 2014 when Michelle Obama was hawking Subway sandwiches while First Lady?

Arrest her! Reprimand her! Put a letter in her file!

We should also arrest Barack Obama for trying to sell Chevy Volt while President. It’s unethical and unfair trade practices.

What about Joe Biden trying to hawk 7-11’s and Dunkin’Donuts to Indians?