Lock Him Up! Memos Comey Leaked Contained Classified Material

This story comes to us from the hill

It seems Comey’s private memo recollections of personal conversations he had with Trump contained classified material. This is according to interviews with officials familiar with the documents.

Basically, it means Comey did exactly what he criticized Clinton for doing.

Comey shared these memos with, reportedly, three friends, including a Columbia University lawyer. The lawyer then leaked the information in the memo to the news media at Comey’s request.

When Comey testified about these memos to Congress, he said he did not consider them protected government documents. He saw them as his own personal memos.

But when the seven memos Comey wrote about his nine conversations with Trump were shown to Congress recently, the FBI deemed them to be government documents.

Four of the nine memos were marked “secret” or “confidential”

A spokesman for the FBI on Sunday declined to comment.

FBI policy forbids any agent from releasing classified information or any information from ongoing investigations or sensitive operations without prior written permission. Agents sign an agreement to this effect.

