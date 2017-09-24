London Mayor Sadiq Khan Compares Trump’s Style to ISIS

The Sun reported London Mayor Sadiq Khan compared President Donald Trump’s style with that of ISIS by calling for a “total shutdown” of U.S. borders to Muslims.

The President would like to expand the travel ban of people from terror nations but has not called for any such shutdown, certainly not a “total shutdown”.

Speaking at the Labour party conference in Brighton, Khan also claimed he’d become a “reluctant participant” in the continuing spat between himself and the outspoken Republican.

He wants President Trump’s state visit canceled. We can blame American liberals for the disrespect from this failed foreign mayor.

Khan told a Guardian Live event :“My view was firstly ‘I’m not exceptional’ and secondly ‘Think about what you are saying.’ Because what you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says.

“They say that there is a clash of civilizations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the west hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

Khan is more manipulative than sincere here and Trump isn’t giving the wrong impression of the religion, the terrorists are doing that.

Khan thinks Trump is like ISIS but communist Jeremy Corbyn — who is trying to destroy the UK and has ties to terrorists — is a “terrific activist”.

Great to be catch up with @jeremycorbyn here in Brighton. Looking forward to meeting & thanking our terrific members & activists at #Lab17 pic.twitter.com/FBfnRbl97z — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 23, 2017