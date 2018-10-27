Longest World Series Game in Series History Is Over!

The game began in 78-degree heat — 31 degrees warmer than at Fenway Park for the first two games.

First baseman Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning capped the deal and ended the longest world series game in history early Saturday. Los Angeles Dodgers won a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Muncy’s homer to Nathan Eovaldi’s full-count pitch brought the remaining fans to their feet at 12:30 a.m. Muncy, smiling ear-to-ear threw his helmet off and headed for third for the ending of the final game. It lasted 7 hours and 20 minutes

“The feeling was just pure joy and incredible excitement,” he said.

The Dodgers mobbed Muncy at home plate. His solo shot pulled them back from the brink of a potential 3-0 Series deficit that no team has ever recovered from.

The Red Sox were left with the one that got away.

It was 15 minutes longer than the entire 1939 World Series!

They were oh-so-close in the 13th and almost had a commanding Series lead. But veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler’s wide throw on a two-out grounder by Yasiel Puig allowed Los Angeles to score the tying run.

“Had the last out in my glove and couldn’t get it over there. It’s tough to swallow,” Kinsler said.

“I feel like I let the team down right there,” he said.

Muncy almost ended the game on the 15th.

“I really thought I had it,” Muncy said. “That was kind of defeating at that point, but I was able to get back and get another shot.”

The longest game before this one went to 14 innings. This was two games played at once. The game had 46 players, including 18 pitchers, and 561 pitches.

“It was a must-win for us. Our guys just persevered,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The stadium organist launched into “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in the 14th inning — a second version of the seventh-inning stretch. Not many had left by then.

The crowd cheered when the stadium clock struck midnight.

“What a ballgame. What a marathon,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. “Unbelievable fight from our club.”

“I think my beard got about 3 inches longer.”

Game 4 tonight, game 5 tomorrow, Boston still leads 2 to 1.