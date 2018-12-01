LOOK at Friends of “Terrible, Terrible Human Being” Marc Lamont Hill

Michigan Congresswoman-elect and commie Muslim babe Rashida Tlaib, who celebrated her election wrapped in a Palestinian flag, stood up for anti-American, anti-white, anti-Semitic CNN icon Marc Lamont Hill.

Hill, who teaches at Temple U, is also very, very far-left and recently went on an anti-Israel tirade, showing his hatred for Israel and Jews. He seeks their destruction and encourages violence by so-called Palestinians.

Tlaib wrote on Twitter: “Calling out the oppressive policies in Israel, advocating for Palestinians to be respected, and for Israelis and Palestinians alike to have peace and freedom is not antisemitic,” Rashida Tlaib said. “CNN, we all have a right to speak up about injustice any and everywhere. @marclamonthill”…

She linked to a Post Politics article about his firing.

Tlaib is anti-Israel and wants aid pulled from the country. She will support boycotts of Israeli goods.

Hill made his awful comments at the U.N. meeting on Palestine and there were terrorists in the crowd. CNN fired him but didn’t condemn the comments. Hill will pop up elsewhere and he continues to teach at Temple.

Hill said a lot of things that were unacceptable but this paragraph stands out:

If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace. But we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the fact of state violence and ethnic cleansing.

This is who Democrats like now and these people aren’t too radical for J Street.

ONE FRIEND HE DOESN’T HAVE

Professor Dershowitz didn’t hold back on Laura Ingraham’s show Friday night. He has debated him on CNN and found him to be a bigot and anti-Semite. ” He’s a terrible, terrible human being” who is “anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western values”, he said.

Temple, a Catholic University, is “standing by him”.

SOME OF MARC LAMONT HILL’S FRIENDS — COMMIES ALL

Saun King, a fake black person, wants us all to believe Hill was only discussing civil rights.

. @cnn needs to admit it made a real mistake firing Marc Lamont Hill today. People clearly misrepresented his speech in wild and dishonest ways. It was a speech about human rights and freedom. — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 30, 2018

Code Pink commie gal made a fool of herself supporting him and showing her flimsy bank of knowledge.

WATCH: Code Pink Co-Director Clowns Herself with Marc Lamont Hill Defense Before Michelle Malkin SHREDS Her https://t.co/qTpfLKzC0Y — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 30, 2018

Commie Slate showed whose side they are on.

In firing Marc Lamont Hill, CNN emboldened the effort to cast Israel’s critics as anti-Semites: https://t.co/hpVkynSrMu pic.twitter.com/EV6r2tU3aW — Slate (@Slate) November 30, 2018

The Intifada loves him.

Yes, Palestine must be free from the river to the sea https://t.co/F8GWH9P5eR — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 1, 2018

IF YOU DIDN’T CATCH HIS SPEECH

You can GO HERE for the transcript.