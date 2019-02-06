Look at What OMao-Cortez Calls an Embarrassment

President Trump recognized a Holocaust survivor, war heroes who fought against Nazis, victims of illegal alien criminals, a child with cancer, a bullied little boy, felons who reformed, and the law enforcement officer that stopped the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and took seven bullets. Alexandria O-Cortez must have missed all that.

She missed the President’s plea to hold life sacred and to protect the late-term unborn and the born alive. This isn’t coat hanger days people.

When the President pleaded for border security to hold back crime and human trafficking, where was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

What doesn’t she get about “state of the union” being about the state of the union? It’s not a Socialist planning meeting as she seems to think.

When the President talked about the great economy that has helped minorities and provided them with the best unemployment numbers in our history, was Cortez on her phone?

Alexandria OMao-Cortez called the State of the Union an “embarrassment.” Isn’t she the caring one! She totally missed the point, and has no heart.

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future. We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

