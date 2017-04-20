Leaked Documents Show Who Sabotaged Bill O’Reilly And Fox Let Them

We didn’t just lose Bill O’Reilly on Fox News yesterday. Like O’Reilly or not, people should care about the firing of Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly is one of the most important spokespersons on Fox News cable. Without him, alle right-leaning news will be gone in time, and it won’t be a long time.

The firing of O’Reilly is a game changer

We don’t know if O’Reilly is guilty of having given the left ammunition, but we do know the left won. This was, at least in part, a witch hunt driven by the hateful hard-left.

The Bonner Group is a Super PAC fundraiser for Hillary Clinton and the DNC and Media Matters. Media Matters is the Soros-funded David Brock PAC that has declared a War on Fox. They appear to be behind the advertisers pulling out of the O’Reilly Factor. They use botnets to bombard the companies.

The Bonner Group is the largest fundraiser for Media Matters and the DNC.

That is who Mary Pat Bonner is who wrote the following letter.

The letter below which the Group sent out claims Fox News is a purveyor of misinformation though we have already discovered the mainstream media is corrupt and part of the fake news media.

As they call all of us on the right, they call O’Reilly extreme and sexist, racist, homophobic, and xenophobic, a host who spreads false conservative theories on TV.

Bill O’Reilly is the most moderate of the conservative TV hosts. He never connects the dots, he only puts out facts. He is NOT a theorist at all.

Keep in mind that we have not seen any evidence of the sexual assault he is accused of. The proof has not been presented. Women do lie too.

Glenn Beck has traveled with O’Reilly and said he has never even heard O’Reilly joke inappropriately. As far as settlements, the insurance companies, lawyers, bosses all demand the target settle – make it go away – that’s the world we live in. Beck does say he doesn’t know if the women are telling the truth or not.

Look at the letter going out from the Bonner Group. There is a lot more evidence coming.

The Bonner group/A Super PAC and fundraiser for Hillary & DNC. The Campaign against Bill OReily is orchestrated by MM & BG. #Smearproof pic.twitter.com/fklnDFuv5w — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 19, 2017

As Glenn Beck tweeted, with Bill O’Reilly gone, it’s the end of Fox as we know it.

With Bill O’Reilly Gone, It’s the Beginning of the End of Fox News as We Know It https://t.co/Tqpl9rYtSw pic.twitter.com/teOTszECpM — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 20, 2017

In this Glenn Beck clip, you can hear Beck’s summary of how they do it.

Since James and Lachlan Murdoch are left-wing, you can guess the direction the network will move. Tucker and Hannity and a couple others will go on for a while, but the station will never be what it was. Don’t be surprised if Hannity is pushed out next. Bill Shine will probably be tossed after Media Matters goes after them. They got rid of Brian Lewis and Roger Ailes. Sometimes the left finds real flaws and sometimes they make them up.

Fox News cable has been moving away from its roots for a while. For example, they used to air programs by anti-climate change scientists and people who had their land stolen by the EPA – you don’t see shows like that any longer. James is a rabid climate change proponent.

You see what is going on in the universities so don’t doubt for a minute that the right is being silenced.

Students demand ‘action’ against conservative journalists, call truth a ‘myth’ https://t.co/7I2wIQjlAD pic.twitter.com/TG8WaxnmsG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 18, 2017

This is another clip from Beck’s radio show in which he explains that he never saw inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly.