Look to Georgia for Your Future As a Third World Nation, America!

The far-far-left candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, lost the election, but won’t accept the election results. She is currently working at getting her opponent — who won — below 50 percent so the race will go to a runoff.

Abrams is currently suing to have all late ballots accepted and counted, regardless of the law. Thus, the protests of leftists as seen below, chanting, “count every vote”.

It’s not grassroots, it’s communist/socialist astroturf.

Hopefully, Georgia won’t sucomb.

FAKE ARRESTS & ASTROTURF

Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams (D) was one of several protesters arrested Tuesday at the protest at the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta calling for uncounted ballots from last week’s midterm elections to be tallied.

Williams told The Washington Post she was arrested “because I refused to leave the floor of this building where I’m a state senator,” adding that she was “standing peacefully beside constituents I represent.”

She deliberately refused to leave to get her phony arrest.

As for the ‘count every vote’ lie, no one is saying not to count every vote — according to the law!

Getting arrested for publicity is a typical communist tactic.

These are the people who will soon be running the country. Watch the protests below. Democrats are making us into a Third World country.

CHECK OUT THE PHONY DELIBERATELY GETTING ARRESTED AND THEN PRETENDING SHE’S A VICTIM

State Sen. @NikemaForSenate is among those being detained during a protest at the Capitol rotunda pic.twitter.com/febG6sCrGS — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

Police appear to have detained a handful of protesters at the Capitol rotunda calling on state officials to “#CountEveryVote.” pic.twitter.com/iykLsfomT8 — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

Officers say about 10 people were arrested after multiple warnings that, while they can gather, they’re not allowed to chant. They will likely be charged with disorderly conduct. More video from the second round of arrests: pic.twitter.com/uTdE105J1S — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

BLACK LIVES MATTER MARXISTS WERE INVOLVED

Another group of people were removed from the Capitol rotunda during the local #blacklivesmatter protest calling on the state to #counteveryvote pic.twitter.com/1saQ1fkzZr — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

This fool is capitalizing on it.

State Rep. David Dreyer speaks outside Fulton County jail about the detainment of @NikemaForSenate earlier today at the state Capitol during a #CountEveryVote protest pic.twitter.com/0EvKYaRNbk — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

GREAT SHOW

Protestors have moved outside. I’m told two vans of people have been taken to Fulton County jail. pic.twitter.com/j4A8wjcwVZ — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018