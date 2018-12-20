Look Who Helps Fund All Those Lawsuits Against the President

Hardcore leftist billionaire George Soros provided $1.35 million last year to a “nonpartisan” government watchdog organization that is hitting the Trump administration with a steady flow of complaints and lawsuits in an attempt to “damage” his presidency, according to tax filings provided to the Washington Free Beacon.

The “nonpartisan” watchdog shares employees with the leftist smear merchants Media Matters for America, an organization that was founded by Democratic operative and Clinton loyalist David Brock.

Free Beacon Reports:

Confidential documents handed out by Brock to big money donors in early 2017 and obtained by the Free Beacon previously shed light on how Brock planned to attack Trump over the course of his presidency using his constellation of organizations.

Soros gave $1.35 million to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that does not reveal its donors.

The group has been involved with a number of high-profile lawsuits and complaints against Trump and other Republicans. Its top members regularly appear on news programs attacking the administration and members of the GOP but are rarely identified as having a left-wing mission by the outlets and on-air personalities.

They have sued Trump over the emoluments clause for one. Elizabeth Warren prides herself on coming up with that. The leftists have gone after anyone tied to him.

MEDIA MATTERS AND THE DELEGITIMIZATION OF THE PRESIDENT

Media Matters traffics in attacking and destroying opponents. They’ve succeeded in getting Bill O’Reilly fired, have attacked Fox News and their hosts non-stop.

The constant lawsuits aimed at damaging President Trump were planned well in advance and are recorded in their manifesto.

The memo/manifesto, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue, each with their own strategy and attack plan.

Created by Brock, the document was given out at a private meeting with deep-pocketed liberals/leftists in January. The meeting was led by David Brock, founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros who also provides much of his funding.

On the surface, it’s a plan to influence the media and the public over the next four years but, at its core, it is a plan to manipulate and control the populace.

