Look Who’s Running for Political Office

The following information comes from El-Yateem himself during an interview with The Village Voice.

Khader El-Yateem is the first avowed Socialist and liberation theologist to seek the Democratic nomination for the City Council seat in District 43. He will primary an allegedly less radical Democrat Justin Brannon in what he describes as a “battle for the soul of New York City”.

Brannon is supported by the Working Families Party which strives to get the most Progressive [Communist?] people elected.

The leftist strongly supports single-payer healthcare, a free CUNY and SUNY, and opposes real estate developers. He is anti-police.

The radical leftist is said to be a puppet of Hamas-tied terror babe Linda Sarsour.

El-Yateem is a Socialist supported by the Democratic Socialists of America and a Palestinian-Lutheran pastor who follows Palestinian Liberation theology.

Liberation theology is communism.

El-Yateem has long been a Bernie Sanders supporter.

People should keep in mind that a Democratic Socialist as Venezuela’s President Maduro claims to be, is a radical Socialist. Democrat and Socialist are contradictory terms and both cannot survive together, Socialism by its nature must win.

The pastor is anti-Israel and has given his vocal support to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Recently, El-Yateem gathered with some Bay Ridge community members after Charlottesville in front of Fort Hamilton Army Base and demanded the end of all Confederate names, plaques, statues.

Last spring El-Yateem was accused of impropriety after the nonprofit he serves as treasurer for held campaign events at its headquarters. Some local residents have alleged that El-Yateem wrongly took credit for the opening of a substance abuse treatment center in Bay Ridge. His campaign simply denies it and all is well.

When he was at seminary in Bethlehem on the West Bank, he says, the pastor studied under Naim Ateek, an Anglican priest credited as the founder of Palestinian liberation theology.

“I don’t look at Jesus only as this divine human being,” says El-Yateem. “I look at him as the person who lived on this earth for 33 years, and look at his life on earth, where he fought for economic justice, racial justice, where he fought against the powers at that time, where he wanted to free his people, but in a nonviolent way.”

He has spent time in an Israeli jail and claims he was tortured, some of his accusations are outlandish, such as guards jumping on his genitals.

He is opposed to anti-broken windows policing and anti-landlord and anti-gentrification. Private property is up for attack should he make the council.

El-Yateem’s most prominent endorsement has come from the New York City Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the local branch of the largest socialist organization in the United States. He is especially popular with them over his stand against police, the criminal justice system and housing.

El-Yateem has been signing up and registering voters. He has tremendous support. Listen to this next clip and then contribute to the Republican candidate Bob Capano.