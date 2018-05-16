Looks Like Brennan Perjured Himself to Congress about the Dossier

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to have been lying again. Two top former officials are contradicting his statements that the dossier didn’t have anything to do with the Russia probe.

According to an investigative report by Paul Sprerry, former NSA director Mike Rogers and former DNI James Clapper admitted it was part of the impetus for the probe.

Yet Brennan testified in May 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee that the Steele dossier was “not in any way used as the basis for the intelligence community’s assessment” that Russia interfered in the election to help elect Donald Trump.

He has repeated that on TV Sunday News shows as well.

In a March 5, 2018, letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Adm. Rogers informed the committee that a two-page summary of the dossier was an “appendix to the ICA [Intelligence Community Assessment] draft”.

Sperry writes: Rogers has testified that while he was sure the Russians wanted to hurt Clinton, he wasn’t as confident as CIA and FBI officials that their actions were designed to help Trump, explaining that such as assessment “didn’t have the same level of sourcing and the same level of multiple sources.”

Clapper didn’t have the dossier vetted by all intelligence agencies. The DHS and DIA never saw the 16 memos comprising the dossier and paid for by the DNC-Clinton campaign. The gossip compilation was put together by spies — Russian and a British spy — and friends of Clinton. It was carefully disseminated by friends of Clinton.

Agents who viewed the dossier and moved it forward were hand-selected by Brennan.

The key findings of the ICA match the central allegations in the dossier. That would be some coincidence if it had not been used to fuel the probe.

Also in the Sperry article, is the information that leads us to believe Clapper orchestrated the leaking of the dossier and fired up the storm to follow.

Attempts by Sperry to contact Brennan and Clapper failed.

If Brennan met with Steele, a British spy who authored the dossier, that’s illegal. He’s not allowed to spy on an American citizen. If he didn’t tell the FISA court judge, that’s corruption.

Brennan’s own intel chiefs say he’s wrong about the dossier.

Brennan set up Trump says Joe DiGenova.