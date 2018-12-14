Loon Alert! Dem Says Border Patrol Do Not Want a Wall – Quick Read

The Border Patrol agents have said they prefer a particular wall prototype that allows them to see through the bottom but is unscalable the rest of the way. They chose a concrete wall that is very high but has a viewable area below. That makes sense!

However, the loon senator from Oregon, Jeff Merkley said he doesn’t want a wall because you can’t see through it. Then he totally misquoted the Border Patrol and said they don’t want a border wall, claiming they said it would be a mistake because they can’t see through it.

“Yeah, border security, including fencing is, I’ve been down to the border,” Merkley said. “I’ve seen the fencing, you can see through it, in fact, the Border guard itself says a concrete wall is an absolute mistake. They say the Border Guard needs to see what’s going on on the other side, that the wall doesn’t stop any bad things from happening. It just makes it impossible for the folks on our side to see what’s developing. It makes it more difficult for them.”

He also said Democrats want border security when we all know they want fencing because the illegals can get under, through, and over it.

Dems, including him, want it both ways. They want to say they are for border security but they don’t want to do anything to make the border secure.

Clearly, Merkley is a liar, and you can’t believe a word he says.

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel tweeted his comments, saying, You can’t make this up. In 2006, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and 23 other Senate Dems voted for 700 miles of border fencing. Confronted about why they oppose a barrier today, Dems are now claiming they’re against a wall because you can’t see through it.

You can’t make this up. In 2006, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and 23 other Senate Dems voted for 700 miles of border fencing. Confronted about why they oppose a barrier today, Dems are now claiming they’re against a wall because you can’t see through it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aClqHN6u4h — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 14, 2018

THE BORDER PATROL WANTS THE WALL!!!

Listen to the Border Patrol if you don’t believe me!