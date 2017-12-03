Loon Bernie Sanders Discusses Economics with Berkeley Students This Week

On August 5, 2011, loon Bernie Sanders said: “These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who’s the banana republic now?”

Both countries have currencies that are about to fall, the people are suffering, there’s too little food and the governments are corrupt. It’s all due to Socialism.

On Saturday, Bernie took his message of a communist revolution to a sold-out event at U.C. Berkeley.

“We are not going backwards. We are going forwards,” Sanders told the crowd. He addressed the usual leftist issues including the economy. His Marxist view of economy equality is the centerpiece of his spiel.

He told the eager young students that Democrats are proud of low unemployment and an improved economy [which they had nothing to do with.]

The middle class is shrinking, he complained, forgetting that Marxism doesn’t allow for a middle class. Sanders wants wealth and income equality as outlined by a guy who lived in the mid-1800s when there was no middle class.

It’s a bad joke listening to this clown talk about economics but the youth are eating it up just as they did during all communist revolutions.