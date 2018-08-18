Looney CNN Analyst Phil Mudd Screams at Pro-Trump Guest to “Get Out!”

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd went off the rails this week when Paris Dennard explained that ex-government officials who keep security clearances often monetize it. Mudd made it about himself, acting as if Dennard attacked him.

Mudd screamed, “Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with U.S. government. Are we clear?”

Perhaps Mudd doesn’t benefit personally but it’s a well-known fact that thousands of top officials who leave the government with their clearances are worth a lot more after they leave government service.

This week, dozens of defense officials signed a letter on behalf of John Brennan, a liar and a leaker, who just lost his clearance. These signatories are doing it for personal reasons.

It seems all of the elite at the top of the pecking order keep their security clearance so they can get lucrative jobs as private contractors. It’s a perk they awarded themselves. The grunts don’t keep it.

How is this good for national security? All these thousands of people are running around with access to top secrets and are not tied to the government. That is a national security risk. These are people who are monetizing their clearances. What else will they do for money?

Getting back to Mudd, after he set up Dennard, he screamed, “We’re done, get out!”

To make it worse, the CNN host went on to defend Mudd and said, “I appreciate your patience”. Is he kidding? Mudd made it about Mudd and then they both treated Mr. Dennard terribly.

Phil Mudd is a nut who once said the Deep State was going to kill Donald Trump.

Watch this short clip and ask yourself why anyone would take CNN seriously.

“Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with U.S. government. Are we clear?” Counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd takes exception to commentator Paris Dennard’s suggestion that he benefits financially from his security clearance https://t.co/kPjQ9VFu4t pic.twitter.com/rTdipyFavC — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 18, 2018

THIS IS THE FULL SEGMENT

The host was very condescending. They obviously have the pro-Trump black man on to verbally abuse him.