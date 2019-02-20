Loons Call 7-Year Old ‘Little Hitler’ for Selling Hot Chocolate for the Wall

After watching President Trump’s State of the Union, a 7-year old Texas boy decided to help the President by selling hot chocolate and giving the money to the President for the wall.

“He wanted to know about the wall so we explained what it was about and he was like ‘I want to raise money for the wall,’” his mother, Jennifer Stevens, told KXAN-TV.

His family pitched in. His older brothers helped to make the signs and his mom made the hot chocolate. He set up on Saturday at a strip mall near Austin and made over $200 in the first hour. But the looney libs got nasty.

Little Benton Stevens was harassed by some of the idiot adults who didn’t like the idea. They actually called him a “Little Hitler.”

“I guess some liberals – or whatever you want to call them – they were griping at the owner (of the store) and going in and yelling at him and slamming him on Facebook,” his mother said. Along with husband Shane, they are both active members with the Republican National Committee, KXAN reported.