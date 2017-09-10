Looters Steal Sneakers in Ft. Lauderdale During Hurricane Irma

In the middle of a hurricane, looters are out stealing other peoples’ things, things they worked very hard to earn.

Pathetic. Looters during #HurricaneIrma stealing sneakers!?! Not water food, what they may need. Sneakers.

via my colleague @SabovicSanela ⏩ pic.twitter.com/Bk7webIY35 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) September 10, 2017

More looting in Ft Lauderdale during #IRMA. Watch as these ppl steal shoes from the Foot Locker on Sunrise Blvd. #pathetic @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/WmUbLli2KR — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) September 10, 2017

This is what is going on in Ft. Lauderdale right now:

Watch #HurricaneIrma uproot this tree at a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida https://t.co/NBXREc4T72 pic.twitter.com/sYToHwQRwS — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

Tornadoes sighted in Broward County, FL. This one captured by @askbiged near Ft. Lauderdale #Irma pic.twitter.com/Dro1ygxOA4 — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 9, 2017

UP TO 10-FT STORM SURGE PALM BEACH, FT LAUDERDALE, MIAMI, NAPLES… MORE https://t.co/lRJlK5pzp5 — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) September 8, 2017