Loretta Lynch Throws James Comey Under the Bus on the “Matter”

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and ex-FBI Director James Comey have a difference of opinion over the probe into Hillary Clinton’s illegal email server. She allegedly, according to Comey, asked him to call it a “matter” instead of an investigation.

Comey, about to begin his revenge tour with his new book, said he got a “queasy feeling” after she told him to refer to the probe as a “matter”.

Lynch was asked about it in an interview with Lester Holt on NBC News.

“[Mr. Comey] said it made him feel strange,” NBC’s Lester Holt said during an exclusive interview. “He noted it. What did you mean when you said ‘matter’ instead and not an investigation?”

“My first response was, ‘where, what is the issue here?’” Mrs. Lynch replied. “I remember specifically talking with him — as we talked about sensitive things on a number of occasions. We often would have to discuss sensitive matters,’sensitive issues, terrorism and the like, law enforcement policy and the like.”

The former attorney general then said that “everyone knew” that they were dealing with a “very sensitive investigation” as of fall 2015.

“So Comey says you want to call it the Clinton ‘matter,’ he wants to call it the Clinton ‘investigation.’ To the extent though, that he noted it, that it bothered him — did he go to you and question your credibility with regard to the Clinton case?” Mr. Holt asked.

“We typically do not confirm or deny investigations into anything, with rare exceptions,” Mrs. Lynch replied. “I can tell you that it was a meeting like any other that we had had, where we talked about the issues. We had a full and open discussion about it.”

“He didn’t raise any concerns?” Mr. Holt interjected.

“Concerns were not raised,” she said.

They’re both liars so who knows what the truth is, but, basically, Lynch admitted she told him to call it a “matter” but then wonders why it’s of any import. And as far as Comey is concerned, she said he didn’t have any problem with it.