Lou Dobbs Asks Tom Fitton Why the DoJ’s Defending Hillary, Letting Robert Mueller Run Wild

A judge dismissed a pair of lawsuits about Hillary’s emails with the ridiculous excuse that the FBI already followed up every lead. Dobbs invited Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, to appear on his show and asked Mr. Fitton why the DoJ was forcing these lawsuits, defending Hillary Clinton, and letting Mueller run his own parallel DoJ operation unchecked.

The latest accusations target General Michael Flynn for an outrageous kidnapping conspiracy. It has nothing to do with Russia and it’s absurd.

Mueller’s witch hunt is out of control.

Fitton said, “Well, I don’t believe General Flynn was involved in anything like that. The news would be, these days, if the special counsel’s actually doing something the special counsel was hired to do, which is investigate Russia collusion. He really has no business investigating General Flynn for this, it’s outside his purview in my view, and it’s further reason as to why it should be shut down.”

“Now if there is something to be investigated,” Fitton said, “the Justice Department should handle it directly. But this is not what Mr. Mueller was hired to do.” He said the article in the Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department is investigating the DNC hack but Mueller isn’t.

“This was the basis for all of the Russia collusion screaming we’ve heard about, that Russians hacked the DNC. Mueller isn’t even looking at that. He’s just looking at everything but what he was hired to do, which suggests there ain’t much to look at, in terms of Russia collusion.”

When Dobbs asked Fitton why there is no oversight, he said the constitutional safeguards are weak and the people who could control him, aren’t.

Dobbs asked Fitton how concerned the public and the President should be that “a political judge has once again blocked the public’s right to know “and “took two years to get to ‘no'”. Dobbs called it “outrageous”.

Fitton said the administration has changed but the government’s stand hasn’t. “He is going to be more outraged at the fact it was his administration that asked the judge to do what the judge did this week.”

“And the Obama administration didn’t want to do it and shockingly,” says Fitton, “the Trump administration came in and they didn’t want to enforce the law requiring the State Department to initiate action with the Justice Department to go and retrieve these government records Hillary Clinton took with her.”

Fitton added, “We don’t like the judge’s decision but the fact is we shouldn’t be in court, given what this President promised and what his appointees are, you presume, want to be doing. But instead you’ve got his appointees, the Justice Department and State Department, defending Hillary Clinton in court. In this case blocking Judicial Watch’s efforts to force them to comply with the law to go and get these records.”

Dobbs wanted to know why the Justice Department is blocking the emails. Fitton asks and gets no answers. He ends up in court.