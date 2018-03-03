Lou Dobbs Believes FBI/DoJ Will Lead Us to a Constitutional Crisis

The FBI and DoJ will not hand over the transcript of the secret meeting between James Comey, Barack Obama, and others on January 5th. Comey lied to Congress under oath about meeting with Obama.

When they refused, they issued a statement that speaks of their incredible arrogance.

It read in part: “[Such information is not] a matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exists possible questions about the government’s integrity which affects public confidence.”

It’s not their job to decide what we are allowed to know. They have gone rogue.

Lou Dobbs told Chris Farrell that statement alone exposes their corruption.

“If you had any doubt about the corruption of the FBI,” says Dobbs, “that statement alone should answer all of your questions. Let’s start with just the idea that the FBI would have the guts to put out such a statement and there isn’t a reaction from Congress.”

The FBI and DoJ do whatever they want and Jeff Sessions is nowhere to be found.

Chris Farrell, an investigator for Judicial Watch, discussed Christopher Wray’s invisibility during all this with Dobbs who called Wray a liar.

“He’s also perfectly willing to lie to the American people, to the Congress, to the President, to the Attorney General, if that’s relevant in his job. He simply says that the FBI is just fine; there is no corruption issue. Everything is just hunky dory in the view of Christopher Wray.”

Farrell would like to see the FBI disbanded and put under the supervision of the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

“We’re certainly at risk of a constitutional crisis and it seems to be unfolding before our very eyes,” Dobbs said.

Oddly, people seem blissfully unaware.