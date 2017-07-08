Lou Dobbs Takes on the “Egregiously Awful” Troll Presidency of Barack Obama

Lou Dobbs took on the troll presidency of Deep State operative Barack Obama.

Dobbs reminded his audience that it was Barack Obama who once said: “I would point out that we have only one president at a time and one administration at a time. And I think traditionally the notion has been that America’s political differences end at the water’s edge.”

Dobbs says Obama promised to only speak out where his core values were at stake. That didn’t last long. He’s been shadowing President Trump around Europe and giving speeches in tandem.

Obama’s troll presidency

“On January 30th,” Dobbs said, “Obama denounced President Trump’s travel ban. Since then he’s hit the Republican effort to rescue his failed health care program and President Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate deal.”

“Mr. Obama has even embarked on a world tour that appears to be clearly organized to mirror, to shadow President Trump’s meetings with foreign leaders. Obama has met with the former prime ministers of both Italy and Britain. He talked with Germany’s Angela Merkel in May before the President, just hours before her meeting with President Trump.”

Dobbs continued, “Mr. Obama had dinner with Canada’s Justin Trudeau last month and Obama met with South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-In just this past Monday, only three days after President Trump met with the Korean leader at the White House – 3 days. The former ‘president’s’ shadowing of President Trump is appalling and so is the silence of the national left-wing media, who have supported Obama in his egregiously awful behavior since he left office and of course throughout his eight years as ‘president.’