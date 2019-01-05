“Love Americans More Than You Hate the President,” Says Mom of Victim

A wide-ranging Economist/YouGov survey gauged the level of concern Americans have on the issue of illegal immigration to find that only 7 percent of the overall public say illegal immigration is “not a problem”; 2 percent of Republicans, 7 percent of independents and even 12 percent of Democrats agree with the statement.

That is despite the Democrats and their media lapdogs trying to prove there is nothing untoward going on at the border.

Unfortunately, the seriousness of the issue breaks down along party lines which is a shame since it shouldn’t be a partisan issue: 40 percent of Americans overall say illegal immigration in the U.S. is a “very serious problem”; 73 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of independents and 15 percent of Democrats agree, The Washington Times reports.

WE DON’T PROTECT LEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Officer Ronil Singh’s good friend is a Cambodian immigrant and listening to what he says in this brief clip is heartbreaking. We lost the kind of wonderful immigrant we want in this country. He was killed by an illegal immigrant because politicians are not protecting citizens, including immigrants.

THE MOTHER WHO LOST HER SON

Immigrant Sabine Durden told “Fox & Friends” Saturday that she applauds President Donald Trump’s decision to endure a partial government shutdown if the Democrats won’t fund the wall.

“I’m giving him a standing ovation,” Durden told Fox. “He needs to stand his ground. He promised us that … All the politicians should actually stand with him instead of trying to dismiss him … it’s immoral not to build that wall and protect other Americans from having the fate that I suffered.”

Her only child was killed by an illegal immigrant.

She said, “Don’t let another Dominic happen…stop the slaugher…you have to love Americans more than you hate the President or dislike the President.”

Mrs. Durden is an immigrant. We have to protect immigrants like her, not invaders who won’t follow our laws and think they are entitled to break them.

Listen to her story, it’s appalling: