Low Ratings Oscars Were Well-Guarded by FBI, DHS, LAPD, Others

The Hollywood Reporter says that early ratings indicate a decrease of 16% in Oscar viewership over last year. Last year was the worst watch Oscars. Although it’s not yet reflective of the hour when the biggest awards were handed out. The Oscars were political although not as offensive as last year.

Well-Protected

Most of the Hollywood narcissists marched in with anti-gun pins. At the same time, they were protected by 500 armed guards and police, SWAT, the bomb squad, K-9, motorcycle, and bicycle police. The security was planned about 11 months in advance. Also involved were the Department of Homeland Security, the LAPD, LA Fire Department, LA Department of Transportation, the FBI, and the Academy Awards security staff.

Anti-Republican, Anti-Trump

Kimmel spouted Chuck Schumer talking points in joke form.

“None other than President Trump called ‘Get Out’ the best first three-quarters of a movie this year,” Kimmel joked. [That movie is about black peoples’ brains being replaced with those of elderly white people.]

Other bad Kimmel jokes:

“Why look, it’s … Armie Hammer. Armie was born when a witch put a curse on a Ken doll. And Chadwick Boseman. The king of Wakanda. Imagine, a country with a black leader, wouldn’t that be swell,” Kimmel said in the voiceover.

“It’s Best Actor favorite, Gary Oldman. If you loved Gary in ‘Forrest Gump,’ you’re thinking of Gary Sinise,” Kimmel continued. “And wow, the stunning Lupita Nyong’o. She was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. Let the tweet storm from the president’s toilet begin.”

“If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that reality can be depressing,” Kimmel said. “But tonight’s dominated documentary shows us where there is darkness, there is also hope, except at the White House. Hope (Hicks) quit on Wednesday.”

Of the nine Best Picture nominees, only two of them made more than $100 million,” Kimmel said. “That’s not the point. We don’t make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name’ to make money. We make them to upset Mike Pence. Right?”

Actress Frances McDormand made stands for inclusivity and representation in the industry.

Tepid applause was given to Gary Oldman praising and thanking America and there were no standing ovations for the video military honor.

Rapist Gets An Award

The allegedly #MeToo crowd gave an award to accused rapist Kobe Bryant. Bryant won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short for “Dear Basketball.” He wrote the poem when he left basketball.

“And to Kobe, for writing ‘Dear Basketball,’ it’s a message for all of us,” Disney animator Glen Keane, who accepted the award along with Bryant, said in his speech. “Whatever form your dream may take, it’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”

Even Kobe was shocked. They probably needed him to meet their diversity quota.

Kobe’s dream team of lawyers got him off the rape charge with a settlement in 2004. The 19-year old victim presented a very convincing case. The case never went to trial but the civil case went forward and that was settled. Prior to the undisclosed settlement, he issued a quasi-apology.

It Was All Fake

Drudge outed the fake applause and laughter: Trump jokes last night at Gridiron much funnier than Kimmel’s Oscar monologue. Producers have laugh track and applause track amped up, while camera shots of audience don’t match any intensity. # oscarhasnopenis

The Oscars are fake after all. They do lie for a living.