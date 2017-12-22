Susan Rice Rails “America First” Agenda Makes America Less Safe

Susan Rice wants the readers of the New York Times to believe the President’s ‘America First’ agenda is making Americans less safe. In a New York Times op-ed titled ‘When America No Longer Is a Global Force for Good’, she writes that his national security strategy presents a “dark, almost dystopian portrait of an ‘extraordinarily dangerous’ world characterized by hostile states and lurking threats.”

Uh…it is a dark, dangerous world, but maybe not to a socialist like her – those are her people!

She also wrote: “There is scant mention of America’s unrivaled political, military, technological and economic strength, or the opportunities to expand prosperity, freedom and security through principled leadership — the foundation of American foreign policy since World War II.”

It is Trump who defeated ISIS, not Obama. It was Obama who allowed ISIS to form and grow.

Rice lying about Benghazi made us less safe. Lying about Bowe Bergdahl undermined the entire military because she knew Bergdahl was a deserter. Everyone knew but she still said he “served with honor and distinction”.

She wrote: “we live in a world where America wins only at others’ expense. There is no common good, no international community, no universal values, only American values”.

That’s a provable lie. He has made it very clear that he respects other nations and expects them to put their nation’s first.

Then she blabbered about Russia.

Stephen Hayes had a perfect response. Obama’s handling of Iran made us – and the world – much less safe.

The Obama administration actively and eagerly strengthened the leading state sponsor of terror in the world. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/dG0wZm9CK9 — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) December 20, 2017