Lying Leaker McCabe Blames Trump, Media Irate Over Firing

Andrew McCabe was fired Friday for leaking and lying about it on multiple occasions. There might be other reasons not yet released. An angry McCabe came out with a statement of his own, blaming President Trump for his firing. His statement attempted to blame his inglorious end on slander and an attack on the FBI. He writes:

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,” McCabe said. “It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.

“For the last year and a half, my family and I have been the targets of an unrelenting assault on our reputation and my service to this country,” McCabe continued. “Articles too numerous to count have leveled every sort of false, defamatory and degrading allegation against us. The President’s tweets have amplified and exacerbated it all. He called for my firing. He called for me to be stripped of my pension after more than 20 years of service. And all along we have said nothing, never wanting to distract from the mission of the FBI by addressing the lies told and repeated about us. No more.”

The fact is that the FBI recommended he be fired. It didn’t come from the President, although there is no question he thought he should be fired.

After midnight, the President responded in a tweet: “Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hardworking men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy,” the president wrote, “Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

THE LEFT IS INCENSED

Would the left want a leaker and liar spared if he wasn’t on their side? We know the answer to that from the Mike Flynn case. They either didn’t care or they were demanding Flynn be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Flynn might not even be guilty of perjury.

James Comey went after Martha Stewart and her stockbroker. After spending a million dollars, he got them for lying and obsruction He didn’t get them for the original complaint of insider trading. He put them in prison for 5 months and then on home confinement. No one felt safer with Martha Stewart in jail but we might all rest easier when McCabe and his corrupt buddies are out of law enforcement.

Andrea Mitchell is giving McCabe recommendations to save his pension.

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

Bill Maher thinks “it’s mean.” Meanwhile Maher is the meanest guy out there.

Crazy leftist Eric Swalwell went off the rails in a tweet:

Gloat now, but you will be fired soon. And it’s not going to be done cowardly, as you’ve done to so many who’ve served you. There’s a storm gathering, Mr. President, and it’s going to wipe out you and your corrupt organization all the way down to the studs. https://t.co/I0UlNAlwxI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2018

Journalists are calling it a Friday Night Massacre and a Friday Night Slaughter. No hyperbole there! They have only just begun.

Think about this. Democrats support a law enforcement agent who leaked and lied to target a political opponent over what is right and constitutional.