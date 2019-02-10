Lying Rep Omar Accuses Fox News of Smearing Her for Quoting Her

Rep. Ilhan Omar, an infamous liar, complained Sunday that Fox News smeared her by accusing her of wanting to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security. All they’re doing is quoting her.

Omar called for defunding of DHS one hour after complaining the TSA workers didn’t get back pay. That’s not a smear if it’s true and it is. It’s what she tweeted. She’s gaslighting us. Omar’s a crazy maker.

Ohh the lengths the right will go to smear me…@RepPressley, @RepRashida, @RepAOC and I are calling for #not1dollar more in new funding for Trump’s abuses under DHS. So of course Fox “News” says I want to defund the whole Department! Anything to discredit and vilify us. pic.twitter.com/qAW81ouM7X — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 10, 2019

Two days ago, she tweeted her desire to see DHS defunded, and it’s especially alarming since she’s a terrorist sympathizer. She tweeted:

When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress. Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019

On the same day, she called for DSA to be defunded, within an hour, here she is outraged that TSA workers hadn’t yet received their back pay in Minnesota.

This is an outrage. I’m hearing from TSA workers back in Minnesota who STILL haven’t received backpay after the shutdown. All workers affected by the shutdown—including contractors—deserve backpay!https://t.co/x7jE0yJpan — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019

She is a terrorist sympathizer who pleaded for leniency for ISIS terrorists, condemns Israel, supports Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, and blames the U.S. for al Qaeda terrorism.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

That was the same day the anti-Semite maligned the Covington boys again. She refused to apologize to the boys after falsely smearing them.