Macron Caves on Global Warming Tax for 2019 But Protests Will Continue

French President Emmanuel Macron has “abandoned the fuel tax” in the 2019 budget. It hasn’t satisfied a number of the protesters. They want more concessions in the face of the President’s capitulation.

The protests have been awful, filled with violence and property damage and they are wrong. On the other hand, the frustration of the people is also understandable. Globalists are forcing climate change taxes on the people. The workers and farmers, in particular, are suffering.

The AP reported:

French protesters are welcoming President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to scrap a fuel tax rise planned for next year — but say it may not be enough to contain public anger.

Jacline Mouraud, one of the group’s self-proclaimed spokespeople, told The Associated Press “I think it comes much too late.”

She said each of the disparate protesting groups will decide what to do next, but many will probably keep protesting. She says Macron’s move on Wednesday night “is on the right path but in my opinion it will not fundamentally change the movement.”

She urged protesters to seize on the French government’s weakness to push other demands such as a rise in the minimum wage.

These global warming/carbon taxes won’t do a thing about the climate changing. It’s a farce and the rulers are doing this against the will of the people.

The U.S. media refuses to admit these protests, the most violent in decades in France, are about carbon taxes. They don’t want Americans to know the truth. This could easily be us when the Democrats get back in office.

Macron is a globalist elite, arrogant, and incapable of real change. Unfortunately, Macron, with an approval rating half that of President Trump, is in office for another four years.

Stunning images French ambulance drivers join anti-Macron protests in show of unity against him pic.twitter.com/t70N5ktIYC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 3, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP MOCKED MACRON

President Trump mocked him but we can’t say he didn’t deserve it. Macron’s mocked the President often enough.

“I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago,” Trump tweeted late on Tuesday.

“The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters,” said Trump, referring to a global deal on the environment drafted in Paris in late 2015.