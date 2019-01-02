Mad Mao IT Girl O-Cortez Opposes ‘Limits to Spending’ Rule

Mao IT Girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her commie colleague from California Ro Khanna will vote against Nancy Pelosi’s rules. They want to get rid of “pay-as-you-go”. These dimwits think deficit neutral is “bad economics”. Honest, that’s what they think.

O-Cortez has big plans for spending. It costs money to give away all those freebies. She can get some of the money from law enforcement after she abolishes them, but, still, she wants Democrats free to keep spending until our economy crashes.

Tomorrow I will also vote No on the rules package, which is trying to slip in #PAYGO. PAYGO isn’t only bad economics, as @RoKhanna explains; it’s also a dark political maneuver designed to hamstring progress on healthcare+other leg. We shouldn’t hinder ourselves from the start. https://t.co/WW3UaBs7vh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

I will be voting NO on the Rules package with #PayGo. It is terrible economics. The austerians were wrong about the Great Recession and Great Depression. At some point, politicians need to learn from mistakes and read economic history. @paulkrugman @StephanieKelton @RBReich https://t.co/avimV0SU4t — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 2, 2019