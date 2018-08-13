Mad Max Says Trump’s Making Whites Afraid of Her

Rep. Maxine Waters is at it again! Her only claim to fame is to insult the President and his supporters and she made sure to trash the President on AMJoy.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the California Democrat launched into an unhinged rant against President Trump.

“I’m not going to be diverted in what I’m doing paying attention to this lying con man. I going to continue to resist him. I going to fight and tell the truth about him. I’m not going to allow him to somehow intimidate me. I don’t care what he says about me. This is a lying, deplorable, divisive, dangerous man who does not deserve to be the president of the United States.”

“He can say anything he wants to say about me, my friends and others like LeBron James or Don, any of these people. Listen, he is trying to frighten, you know, whites about Maxine Waters. Here is this black woman and she is controversial and she said things about me. She does not move away from her position on impeachment. He is trying to frighten them. It’s not going to work.”

“He is not truthful. He is a hypocrite.”

No, Maxine, what actually frightens white people is when you encourage race riots and embrace the guy who slammed a cinderblock on Reginald Denny’s head giving him permanent brain damage.

Actually, whites aren’t afraid of her at all. She’s just another Democrat lunatic.

