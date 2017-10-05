Mad Prof Is Tweeting Again, Blaming Vegas Massacre on Trumpism, White Supremacy

A mad Drexel professor, George Ciccarelli-Maher, who tweeted last year that all he wanted for Christmas was “white genocide”, is tweeting again, blaming the Las Vegas massacre on whites, white men, white supremacy, and Trumpism. It has to be the most despicable reaction to the horrific tragedy we’ve seen yet and that is saying something.

He later deleted the “white genocide” tweet and said it was satire that we didn’t understand. His tweets were protected for a while, but he was back quickly. He loves the attention.

He also said at the time that “white” isn’t a race so he can’t be called racist.

But, over the course of the last year, he tweeted “abolish the white race”, which means he thinks white is a race.

Professor Two-Names said that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.” During the Haitian massacre in 1804 as many as 4,000 whites were killed.

He identifies as a communist and calls his buddies “comrade” on Twitter.

In March he tweeted again, saying he wanted to vomit when a First Class passenger gave up his seat to an uniformed soldier coming back from war. “People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul,” he tweeted.

He also thinks that all Trump supporters are Neo-Nazis.

That takes us to the massacre in Las Vegas

According to him, when a white man doesn’t get what he wants, he massacres people. He writes replies to his own tweets because, as we said, he’s MAD.

White people and men are told that they are entitled to everything. This is what happens when they don’t get what they want. Everything in his mind such as it is is the fault of whites and Trumpism. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

It is the spinal column of Trumpism, and most extreme form is the white genocide myth. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

Yesterday was a morbid symptom of what happens when those who believe they deserve to own the world also think it is being stolen from them. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

Right-wing websites reported his insane tweets but he simply mocks them. A Daily Caller reporter asked for an explanation of his tweets [blaming the Las Vegas massacre on Trumpism and white supremacy]. His response tweet follows. His tweets make him sound like someone who would commit a violent crime because he is one mad and nasty man.

Check out Greg Gutfeld’s comments in this clip.

